Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

