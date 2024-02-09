Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Weatherford International Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weatherford International

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.