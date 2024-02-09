Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Everest Group (NYSE:EG) to Equal Weight

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $402.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $484.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

EG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.33.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $354.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.80. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $328,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,587,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,328,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

