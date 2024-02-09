Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $53.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

