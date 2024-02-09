William Blair Comments on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.51 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.