William Blair Comments on SharkNinja, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SharkNinja in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SharkNinja’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 57.60.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at 49.87 on Thursday. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 53.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $10,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $2,304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $141,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.