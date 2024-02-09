Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Raised to $270.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

WTW opened at $270.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.93. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.