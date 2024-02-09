WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.74

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.74 and last traded at $97.41, with a volume of 68360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 101,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

