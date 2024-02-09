WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.85

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 18414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $945.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 575.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

