Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 29th

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

