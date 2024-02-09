Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.