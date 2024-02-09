Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

