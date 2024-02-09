Wynn Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 31,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 24,413 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,326.54 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,726,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

