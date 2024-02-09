X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.5447 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.84.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000.

