X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.40

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 26223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $953.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

