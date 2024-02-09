Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

