Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.