XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $126.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.05.

XPO Stock Up 1.3 %

XPO stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

