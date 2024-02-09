XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.05.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $120.82.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $34,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

