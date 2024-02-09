XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Susquehanna

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.05.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $118.04 on Thursday. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.