XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $107.88. XPO shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 440,890 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at $34,825,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

