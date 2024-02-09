Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.44, but opened at $42.30. Yum China shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 2,124,652 shares.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Yum China by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

