Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 70,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 158,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

