Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk Sells 150,000 Shares

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00.

CVE ZDC opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Zedcor Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. The company engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. It also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

