Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $13.87 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $696.41 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $707.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

