12,690 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in HireRight by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 390,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRT. William Blair lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

