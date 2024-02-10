4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $737,787.60 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $28.63 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 1,093,680 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.



