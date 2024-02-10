51,423 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $2,473,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $634,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
