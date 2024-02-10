51,423 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $2,473,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $634,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last 90 days.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

