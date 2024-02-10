69,411 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.24% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $639.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

