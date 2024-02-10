ABIVAX Société Anonyme Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABVX. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,249,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme as of its most recent SEC filing.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

