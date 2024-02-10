Acumen Capital Boosts Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Price Target to C$6.00

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Firan Technology Group Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of Firan Technology Group stock opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$2.72 and a 52-week high of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of C$118.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46.
Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Firan Technology Group will post 0.3200883 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.