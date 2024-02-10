Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $138.08, but opened at $150.00. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $154.40, with a volume of 170,297 shares.

The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

