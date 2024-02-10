Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,080,878 shares of company stock worth $1,033,083,657. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

