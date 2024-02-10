Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. Affirm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

