Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

