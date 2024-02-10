Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3,439.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 136,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

