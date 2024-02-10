Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 175.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,118,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,463,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

