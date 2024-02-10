Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.