Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

