Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $227.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.