Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

