Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $155.98 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

