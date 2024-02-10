Amalgamated Bank Buys 13,115 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

CAG stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

