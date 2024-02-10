Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,050,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

