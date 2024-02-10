Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,304,000 after buying an additional 253,592 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4,883.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 215,257 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 in the last 90 days. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

