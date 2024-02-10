Amalgamated Bank Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

