Amalgamated Bank Purchases 24,453 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

