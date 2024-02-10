Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
REG opened at $61.32 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
