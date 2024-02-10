Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $61.32 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

