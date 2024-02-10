Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,206 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

