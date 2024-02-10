Amalgamated Bank Sells 709 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

