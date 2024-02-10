AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of AMC Networks worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $14.41 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

